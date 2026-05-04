iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap (EWUS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: EWUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.46, changing hands as low as $41.18 per share. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWUS's low point in its 52 week range is $37.8396 per share, with $45.0422 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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