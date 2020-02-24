iShares MSCI United Kingdom (EWU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (Symbol: EWU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.20, changing hands as low as $31.32 per share. iShares MSCI United Kingdom shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWU's low point in its 52 week range is $29.385 per share, with $34.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.47.

