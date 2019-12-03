iShares MSCI United Kingdom (EWU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (Symbol: EWU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.17, changing hands as low as $32.11 per share. iShares MSCI United Kingdom shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWU's low point in its 52 week range is $28.41 per share, with $34.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.18.

