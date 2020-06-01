iShares MSCI Taiwan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWT

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (Symbol: EWT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.59, changing hands as high as $37.64 per share. iShares MSCI Taiwan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWT's low point in its 52 week range is $29.15 per share, with $41.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.66.

