iShares MSCI Taiwan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (Symbol: EWT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.42, changing hands as high as $45.50 per share. iShares MSCI Taiwan shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWT's low point in its 52 week range is $39.75 per share, with $57.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.43.

