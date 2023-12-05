iShares MSCI South Korea Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EWY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (Symbol: EWY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.75, changing hands as low as $61.15 per share. iShares MSCI South Korea shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWY's low point in its 52 week range is $54.49 per share, with $67.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.50.

