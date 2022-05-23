iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia (KSA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (Symbol: KSA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.16, changing hands as low as $44.10 per share. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KSA's low point in its 52 week range is $37.58 per share, with $51.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.26.

