iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EPP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (Symbol: EPP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.71, changing hands as low as $42.18 per share. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.62 per share, with $47.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.23.

