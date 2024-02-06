iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EPP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (Symbol: EPP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.57, changing hands as high as $41.79 per share. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPP's low point in its 52 week range is $38.05 per share, with $46.665 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.77.

