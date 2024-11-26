iShares MSCI Mexico Getting Very Oversold

In the case of iShares MSCI Mexico, the RSI reading has hit 26.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 63.5. A bullish investor could look at EWW's 26.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EWW's low point in its 52 week range is $48.65 per share, with $71.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.99. iShares MSCI Mexico shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day.
