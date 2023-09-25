iShares MSCI Mexico (EWW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (Symbol: EWW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.24, changing hands as low as $58.83 per share. iShares MSCI Mexico shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWW's low point in its 52 week range is $43.78 per share, with $65.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.83.

