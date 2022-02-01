iShares MSCI Kokusai (TOK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (Symbol: TOK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.14, changing hands as high as $97.44 per share. iShares MSCI Kokusai shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOK's low point in its 52 week range is $83.30 per share, with $102.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.55.

