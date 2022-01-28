iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 63.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (Symbol: TOK) shows an impressive 63.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), which makes up 6.97% of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (Symbol: TOK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,680,339 worth of PYPL, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PYPL:
PYPL — last trade: $158.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2021
|John J. Donahoe
|Director
|9,780
|$204.42
|$1,999,228
|11/23/2021
|David W. Dorman
|Director
|1,547
|$186.47
|$288,469
|12/03/2021
|Enrique Lores
|Director
|2,770
|$180.08
|$498,822
And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), the #87 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (Symbol: TOK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,134,557 worth of GE, which represents approximately 3.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GE is detailed in the table below:
GE — last trade: $89.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2021
|Paula Rosput Reynolds
|Director
|1,051
|$104.74
|$110,083
|11/22/2021
|Leslie Seidman
|Director
|1,000
|$100.59
|$100,590
