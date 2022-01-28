iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 63.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (Symbol: TOK) shows an impressive 63.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), which makes up 6.97% of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (Symbol: TOK), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,680,339 worth of PYPL, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PYPL:

PYPL — last trade: $158.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2021 John J. Donahoe Director 9,780 $204.42 $1,999,228 11/23/2021 David W. Dorman Director 1,547 $186.47 $288,469 12/03/2021 Enrique Lores Director 2,770 $180.08 $498,822

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), the #87 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (Symbol: TOK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,134,557 worth of GE, which represents approximately 3.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GE is detailed in the table below:

GE — last trade: $89.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/12/2021 Paula Rosput Reynolds Director 1,051 $104.74 $110,083 11/22/2021 Leslie Seidman Director 1,000 $100.59 $100,590

