iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), which makes up 0.36% of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,830,035 worth of SCHW, making it the #67 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW:
SCHW — last trade: $41.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2019
|Charles A. Ruffel
|Director
|2,500
|$46.10
|$115,250
|08/05/2019
|Mark A. Goldfarb
|Director
|2,595
|$38.68
|$100,367
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), the #80 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,887,510 worth of TSLA, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TSLA is detailed in the table below:
TSLA — last trade: $315.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/03/2019
|Charles A. Ruffel
|Director
|2,500
|$46.10
|$115,250
|05/02/2019
|Elon Musk
|CEO
|102,880
|$243.00
|$24,999,840
|08/05/2019
|Mark A. Goldfarb
|Director
|2,595
|$38.68
|$100,367
|07/29/2019
|Robyn M. Denholm
|Director
|1,000
|$232.72
|$232,720
|08/14/2019
|Kathleen Wilson-thompson
|Director
|360
|$221.71
|$79,816
