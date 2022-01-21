iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social (DSI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (Symbol: DSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.86, changing hands as low as $85.43 per share. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSI's low point in its 52 week range is $70.50 per share, with $93.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.17.

