iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.78, changing hands as high as $59.93 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWJ's low point in its 52 week range is $49.665 per share, with $64.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.95.

