iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor (IQLT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (Symbol: IQLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.47, changing hands as high as $39.53 per share. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IQLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IQLT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.71 per share, with $41.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.41.

