iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor (IMTM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: IMTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.36, changing hands as high as $32.79 per share. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IMTM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.9871 per share, with $33.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.78.
