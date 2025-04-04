iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IMTM

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: IMTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.21, changing hands as low as $37.40 per share. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMTM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.65 per share, with $41.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.23.

