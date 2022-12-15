iShares MSCI India Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INDA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI India ETF (Symbol: INDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.37, changing hands as low as $42.16 per share. iShares MSCI India shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INDA's low point in its 52 week range is $38.575 per share, with $48.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.25.
