iShares MSCI Hong Kong Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWH

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (Symbol: EWH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.34, changing hands as high as $22.44 per share. iShares MSCI Hong Kong shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWH's low point in its 52 week range is $17.92 per share, with $25.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.42.

