iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PICK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (Symbol: PICK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.50, changing hands as low as $40.00 per share. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PICK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PICK's low point in its 52 week range is $36.2055 per share, with $47.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.33.

