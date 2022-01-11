iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PICK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (Symbol: PICK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.32, changing hands as high as $44.82 per share. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PICK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PICK's low point in its 52 week range is $36.36 per share, with $52.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.86.

