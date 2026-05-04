iShares MSCI Germany (EWG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (Symbol: EWG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.84, changing hands as low as $41.34 per share. iShares MSCI Germany shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWG's low point in its 52 week range is $37.975 per share, with $44.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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