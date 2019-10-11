iShares MSCI Germany Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWG

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (Symbol: EWG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.12, changing hands as high as $27.34 per share. iShares MSCI Germany shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.40 per share, with $28.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.31.

