iShares MSCI Germany Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWG

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (Symbol: EWG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.93, changing hands as high as $24.95 per share. iShares MSCI Germany shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EWG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.35 per share, with $34.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.81.
