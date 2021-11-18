iShares MSCI Germany Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (Symbol: EWG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.25, changing hands as high as $34.28 per share. iShares MSCI Germany shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWG's low point in its 52 week range is $29.89 per share, with $36.4857 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.23.

