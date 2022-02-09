iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EMXC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (Symbol: EMXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.30, changing hands as high as $61.44 per share. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMXC's low point in its 52 week range is $57.43 per share, with $63.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.42.

