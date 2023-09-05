iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: EEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.46, changing hands as low as $39.27 per share. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.485 per share, with $42.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.31.

