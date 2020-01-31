iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EEM

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: EEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.39, changing hands as low as $42.09 per share. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEM's low point in its 52 week range is $38.72 per share, with $46.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.12.

