iShares MSCI EAFE Value (EFV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.80, changing hands as low as $48.52 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.082 per share, with $51.2453 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.86.
