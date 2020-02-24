iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap (SCZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: SCZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.60, changing hands as low as $57.83 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCZ's low point in its 52 week range is $53.54 per share, with $62.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.29.

