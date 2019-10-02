iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SCZ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: SCZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.47, changing hands as low as $56.17 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCZ's low point in its 52 week range is $49.51 per share, with $62.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.