iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Getting Very Oversold

In the case of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth, the RSI reading has hit 29.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 36.8. A bullish investor could look at EFG's 29.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EFG's low point in its 52 week range is $82.2949 per share, with $105.0689 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day.
