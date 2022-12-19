iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EFG

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (Symbol: EFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.08, changing hands as low as $83.90 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFG's low point in its 52 week range is $70.2107 per share, with $111.1357 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.00.
