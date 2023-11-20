iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EFG

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (Symbol: EFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.62, changing hands as high as $91.68 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFG's low point in its 52 week range is $82.2949 per share, with $99.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.61.
