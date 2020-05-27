iShares MSCI China Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MCHI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.89, changing hands as low as $59.18 per share. iShares MSCI China shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCHI's low point in its 52 week range is $50 per share, with $67.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.62.

