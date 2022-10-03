iShares MSCI Brazil (EWZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (Symbol: EWZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.41, changing hands as high as $32.12 per share. iShares MSCI Brazil shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $25.215 per share, with $39.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.06.

