iShares MSCI Brazil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (Symbol: EWZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.62, changing hands as high as $33.31 per share. iShares MSCI Brazil shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $26.47 per share, with $42.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.19.

