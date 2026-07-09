iShares MSCI Brazil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWZ

Looking at the chart above, EWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $26.30 per share, with $42.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.01.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Further EWZ Research:
- EWZ shares outstanding history
- Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EWZ
- Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
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