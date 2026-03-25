iShares MSCI Belgium Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (Symbol: EWK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.85, changing hands as high as $24.07 per share. iShares MSCI Belgium shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.12 per share, with $27.6299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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