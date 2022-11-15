iShares MSCI Australia (EWA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (Symbol: EWA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.92, changing hands as high as $22.97 per share. iShares MSCI Australia shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.19 per share, with $27.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.93.

