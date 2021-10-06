iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 20.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT) shows an impressive 20.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MercadoLibre Inc (Symbol: MELI), which makes up 20.37% of the iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF (Symbol: AGT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,439,765 worth of MELI, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MELI:
MELI — last trade: $1585.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2021
|Emiliano Calemzuk
|Director
|170
|$876.75
|$149,048
|08/18/2021
|Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras
|Director
|845
|$1783.32
|$1,506,907
