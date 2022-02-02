iShares MSCI ACWI Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.53, changing hands as high as $102.61 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWI's low point in its 52 week range is $90.75 per share, with $107.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.54.

