iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ACWX

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Symbol: ACWX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.58, changing hands as high as $45.17 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWX's low point in its 52 week range is $32.40 per share, with $50.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.01.

