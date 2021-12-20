iShares MSCI ACWI Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ACWI

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (Symbol: ACWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.47, changing hands as low as $101.24 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACWI's low point in its 52 week range is $87.94 per share, with $107.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.37.

