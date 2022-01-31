Markets
iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), which makes up 9.08% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $109,029,227 worth of STWD, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STWD:

STWD — last trade: $24.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/20/2021 Jeffrey F. Dimodica President 6,500 $22.86 $148,590
12/20/2021 Barry S. Sternlicht CEO, Chairman of Board 217,500 $22.66 $4,928,550

And Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), the #15 largest holding among components of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,521,615 worth of RWT, which represents approximately 2.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RWT is detailed in the table below:

RWT — last trade: $11.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2021 Brooke Carillo Chief Financial Officer 20,500 $12.20 $250,100
11/05/2021 Sasha G. Macomber Chief Human Resource Officer 933 $13.82 $12,899

