iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), which makes up 9.08% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $109,029,227 worth of STWD, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STWD:
STWD — last trade: $24.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/20/2021
|Jeffrey F. Dimodica
|President
|6,500
|$22.86
|$148,590
|12/20/2021
|Barry S. Sternlicht
|CEO, Chairman of Board
|217,500
|$22.66
|$4,928,550
And Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT), the #15 largest holding among components of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,521,615 worth of RWT, which represents approximately 2.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RWT is detailed in the table below:
RWT — last trade: $11.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2021
|Brooke Carillo
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,500
|$12.20
|$250,100
|11/05/2021
|Sasha G. Macomber
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|933
|$13.82
|$12,899
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.