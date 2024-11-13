iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 4.70% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,237,156 worth of BXMT, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:
BXMT — last trade: $18.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2024
|Timothy Steven Johnson
|Director
|57,050
|$17.50
|$998,375
|08/05/2024
|Katharine A. Keenan
|CEO & President
|16,000
|$17.16
|$274,634
|08/08/2024
|Henry N. Nassau
|Director
|10,000
|$17.52
|$175,179
And ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), the #17 largest holding among components of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,130,354 worth of ARR, which represents approximately 2.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARR is detailed in the table below:
ARR — last trade: $19.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/30/2024
|Desmond Macauley
|Co-Chief Investment Officer
|1,000
|$19.02
|$19,020
|10/03/2024
|Daniel C. Staton
|Chairman of the Board
|10,000
|$19.86
|$198,570
|11/07/2024
|Robert C. Hain
|Director
|2,500
|$19.08
|$47,698
