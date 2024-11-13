News & Insights

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.4%

November 13, 2024 — 11:13 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM) shows an impressive 12.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 4.70% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,237,156 worth of BXMT, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:

BXMT — last trade: $18.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2024 Timothy Steven Johnson Director 57,050 $17.50 $998,375
08/05/2024 Katharine A. Keenan CEO & President 16,000 $17.16 $274,634
08/08/2024 Henry N. Nassau Director 10,000 $17.52 $175,179

And ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), the #17 largest holding among components of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $14,130,354 worth of ARR, which represents approximately 2.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARR is detailed in the table below:

ARR — last trade: $19.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/30/2024 Desmond Macauley Co-Chief Investment Officer 1,000 $19.02 $19,020
10/03/2024 Daniel C. Staton Chairman of the Board 10,000 $19.86 $198,570
11/07/2024 Robert C. Hain Director 2,500 $19.08 $47,698

