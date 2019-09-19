iShares Mortgage Real Estate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for REM

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (Symbol: REM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.59, changing hands as high as $42.65 per share. iShares Mortgage Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REM's low point in its 52 week range is $37.96 per share, with $44.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.65.

