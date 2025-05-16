iShares Morningstar Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ILCV

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Morningstar Value ETF (Symbol: ILCV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.33, changing hands as high as $81.81 per share. iShares Morningstar Value shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILCV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILCV's low point in its 52 week range is $70.5771 per share, with $85.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.77.

